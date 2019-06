MADRID, June 20 (Reuters) - The head of Spain’s state bank bailout fund (FROB), Jaime Ponce, on Thursday said the fund could consider potential offers from other lenders to sell its stake in lender Bankia but said that the option was not currently on the table.

He also said current market conditions were not adequate to sell further stakes in Bankia, of which the state holds a 61.4 percent stake. (Reporting by Joan Faus; writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Isla Binnie)