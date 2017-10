MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s bailout fund, known as the Frob, is looking at placing a package of between 7-8 percent of shares in state-held bank Bankia, the Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

The government has until the end of 2019 to privatise the bank in an effort to recoup money provided as part of its rescue in 2012. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)