MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - BBVA CEO Onur Genc said on Wednesday that merger negotiations with smaller rival Sabadell were still at a starting point and the Spanish bank would have to carefully analyze the potential deal before deciding to move forward.

On Tuesday, Sabadell said it expected to decide on a proposed merger within weeks. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Isla Binnie)