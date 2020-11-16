BBVA, Sabadell boards to decide on merger deal in December

MADRID, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The boards of Spanish banks BBVA and Sabadell will decide next month on whether to proceed with a potential merger deal the lenders said they were discussing, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The premium to be paid by the larger BBVA is currently under discussion, the source said, adding that BBVA was not considering a capital increase to fund the deal, which could be in cash or shares, as it had just agreed to sell its U.S. business to PNC Financial Services Group Inc for $11.6 billion.

Both BBVA and Sabadell declined to comment.