UPDATE 1-Merger talks between Spain's BBVA, Sabadell stall over price, El Economista says

MADRID, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Merger talks between Spanish lenders BBVA and Banco Sabadell have stalled and could potentially fall apart over disagreements on the price BBVA could pay for its smaller rival, Spanish newspaper El Economista said on Thursday.

“The talks to try to reach an agreement have stalled in recent days (...) It’s not ruled out that there will be soon be an official breakup,” El Economista reported, quoting unidentified sources familiar with the process.

BBVA and Sabadell declined to comment.

The two banks had on Nov. 16 announced merger talks aimed at creating Spain’s second-biggest domestic bank with almost 600 billion euros in assets.

But two days later, BBVA Chief Executive Onur Genc said he was in no rush, and that the bank would analyse everything carefully and also had other options .

According to El Economista, BBVA would be willing to pay in cash as demanded by Sabadell, but was not considering substantially increasing its potential offer of close to 2.5 billion euros.

El Economista also said that both lenders disagreed on the future leadership of the resulting bank.

On Thursday, shares in Sabadell fell 5.4% to 0.4022 euros over the El Economista story, leaving it with a market value of 2.26 billion euros, while BBVA fell 0.4% to 3.770 euros and was worth 25.14 billion euros, according to data from Refinitiv.

Until then, shares in Sabadell had jumped 19.6% since news on Nov. 16 of the sale of BBVA’s U.S. business first triggered speculation, confirmed on the same day, that it could use part of the $11.6 billion proceeds to buy its rival, while shares in BBVA rose 18.8% in the same period.

Banks across Europe have been struggling to cope with record low interest rates even before the COVID-19 pandemic hammered economies the world over, prompting lenders to step up cost-cutting efforts on a standalone basis or through tie-ups.