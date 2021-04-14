Spanish banks' ECB borrowing hits highest level since early 2013

MADRID, April 14 (Reuters) - Borrowing by Spanish banks from the European Central Bank rose almost 3% in March from the previous month to 268.7 billion euros ($321.5 billion) - the highest level since January 2013, Bank of Spain data showed on Wednesday.

Such borrowing has been rising as banks resort to cheap ECB loans to help mitigate the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

In August 2012, Spanish banks had taken an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB, when the country’s financial turmoil reached a peak and weak lenders were granted a 41.3 billion euro aid package from the European Union that summer.