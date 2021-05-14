Spanish banks' ECB borrowing rises 7.9% to 290 bln euros in April

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 290 billion euros ($351.4 billion) from the European Central Bank in April, the most in eight years, the Bank of Spain said on Friday, as they resort to cheap loans to help mitigate the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

Spanish banks had borrowed 268.7 billion euros in March, which was already the highest figure since January 2013.

In August 2012, Spanish banks took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB, when financial turmoil was at a peak and weak lenders were granted a 41.3 billion euro aid package from the European Union. ($1 = 0.8254 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro and Kevin Liffey)