Spanish banks' ECB borrowing rises to 143 bln euros in March - Bank of Spain

MADRID, April 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 142.98 billion euros ($156.29 billion) in March from the European Central Bank, according to Bank of Spain data on Tuesday, up from February when banks’ borrowings stood at 130.4 billion euros.

Spanish banks took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, when the country’s financial turmoil reached a peak and weak lenders were granted a 41.3 billion euro aid package from Europe that summer.

$1 = 0.9154 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo

