Spanish banks' ECB borrowing rises to 167.5 bln euros in April - Bank of Spain

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 167.5 billion euros ($180.97 billion) in April from the European Central Bank up from 142.98 billion euros in March, according to Bank of Spain data released on Thursday.

In August 2012, Spanish banks had taken an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB, when the country’s financial turmoil reached a peak and weak lenders were granted a 41.3 billion euro aid package from Europe that summer. ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)