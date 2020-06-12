Spanish banks' ECB borrowing rises to 176 bln euros in May - Bank of Spain

MADRID, June 12 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 176 billion euros ($199.3 billion) from the European Central Bank in May up from 167.5 billion euros in April, according to Bank of Spain data released on Friday.

In August 2012, Spanish banks had taken an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB, when the country’s financial turmoil reached a peak and weak lenders were granted a 41.3 billion euro aid package from the European Union that summer. ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)