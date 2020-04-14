UPDATE 1-Spanish banks' ECB borrowing reached highest level in six months in March

(Adds details)

MADRID, April 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed around 143 billion euros ($156.11 billion) from the European Central Bank in March, according to Bank of Spain data released on Tuesday, the highest level in the last six months.

The figure marked a rise of 12.5 billion euros against the 130.4 billion euros taken up by Spanish lenders in February.

Banks in the euro zone are expected to apply for cheaper long-term funding lines to help mitigate the impact from the coronavirus outbreak, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

With financial markets in meltdown and borrowing costs soaring for the euro zone’s weaker members, the European Central Bank agreed at a meeting in March to discard many of its previous stimulus rules and buy up to 1.1 trillion euros of debt this year to help struggling firms and governments.

Last September, the ECB extended the maturity of its pre-existing funding lines, known as TLTRO III, to three years from two years, with a repayment option after two years.

In March, it unveiled even more favourable terms for TLTRO III to support lending to small and mid-sized companies from June 2020 to 2021. During this period, the interest rates on these TLRTO III will be 25 basis points below the average rate applied in the eurosystem’s main refinancing operations.

Spanish banks took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, when the country’s financial turmoil reached a peak and weak lenders were granted a 41.3 billion euro aid package from Europe that summer.