UPDATE 2-Shares in Spanish banks rally after Spanish court reverses loan tax ruling

* Bank shares gain up to 3 pct after ruling in their favour

* Government to pass law forcing banks to pay duty - sources

* Spain’s PM to make announcement at 1200 GMT (Adds PM to announce law on mortgage stamp duty, updates shares)

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish banks, such as Banco Sabadell and Bankia, rallied on Wednesday, the day after Spain’s Supreme Court ruled banks are not required to pay stamp duty on mortgages.

The ruling spares them from potentially having to pay back billions of euros to borrowers who for years have paid the tax themselves.

This could have cost them more than 15 billion euros ($17.2 billion) collectively, analysts and ratings agencies, such as Moody’s and DBRS, estimated.

At 1048 GMT shares in Banco Sabadell were up 2.4 percent, while Bankia was up around 1.5 percent. Caixabank rose 3.4 percent while Banco Santander, BBVA and Bankinter were all up around 2.5 percent.

Smaller lenders like Liberbank and Unicaja with a high exposure to Spain and with balance sheets mostly relying on mortgage lending, rose 6 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

“The Supreme Court decision to maintain the status quo on the mortgage tax has removed a tail risk and restored the much-needed legal security for the banks to continue operating in the long-duration business of mortgage loans,” the broker Alantra said in a note.

The banking industry had lobbied hard for a ruling in its favour after a Madrid town hall won a court battle in mid-October which declared that banks, not their customers, were legally responsible for the tax.

That ruling called into question a law from two decades ago that stated that customers had to pay stamp duty on mortgages.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a press conference for 1300 pm (1200 GMT) in which he is expected to announce a change in the law to force banks to pay the duty going forward, sources close to the talks told Reuters.

The ruling would need support from other parties and would not be retroactive, the sources said.

On Wednesday, Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said the government, which is working on a new mortgage law, would take measures towards preserving legal security and solving the problems of Spanish society.

The full ruling by Spain’s Supreme Court is expected to be published in the coming days.

Banks have also come under pressure since the European Court of Justice ruled in December 2016 that banks had to compensate customers who were sold mortgages with interest rate floors that were not clearly explained.

Alantra said banks’ litigation risks were “here to stay”.

The surprise ruling by the Supreme Court has created social pushback and the government’s anti-austerity party Podemos, the main partner of the minority PSOE government, and other consumer organisations, such as OCU and Adicae, were calling for demonstrations.

OCU and Adicae called into question the independence of the judiciary and Adicae said it would seek to get the ruling overturned in Spanish courts or in Europe.