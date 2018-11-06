UPDATE 1-Spain's Supreme Court rules that customers must pay mortgage stamp duty

(Adds detail, background)

MADRID, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Spanish borrowers rather than banks will have to pay for stamp duty on mortgages, the country’s Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday, sparing banks from billion of euros in potential costs.

The unexpected ruling, which reverses a decision made in mid-October but adheres to an even earlier ruling from February, is likely to spur a relief rally among Spanish banks on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court said it would publish the entire ruling in the coming days.

The back-and-forth over the decision had prompted Spanish lenders to demand more predictable rules.

Analysts and ratings agencies initially said the October ruling could have cost billions of euros in compensation costs for banks, ranging from 0.6 billion euros to more than 15 billion euros in the worst-case scenario.

Spanish bank shares had fallen sharply after the court’s October decision.

Consumer association Adicae said that up to 8 million clients could be affected by the court ruling. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado Editing by David Goodman)