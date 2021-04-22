Spain to set up tools to rein in top bankers' wages, minister says

MADRID, April 22 (Reuters) - The Spanish government and the central bank will work together to find ways to control the salaries of top bankers as most of the country’s lenders are going through restructuring including job cuts, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

“I think salaries and bonuses of banking executives must be aligned with the evolution of the industry and the economy as a whole,” she told reporters in a video conference on Thursday. (Reporting by Belen Carreño and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)