Bank of Spain urges lenders to maintain or increase bad loan provisions

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain called on lenders on Thursday to potentially increase provisions against a likely further rise in bad loans as the macroeconomic setting remains shaky due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Provisions for credit risk in the Spanish business were significant, but this effort should be maintained over time and even increased depending on the efficiency of the support measures and the evolution of the macroeconomic scenario,” the central bank said in its semiannual financial stability report.

It warned of a “very likely” and “significant” increase in bad loans entries in coming quarters, adding that non-performing loan ratios could also rise in coming months, especially in sectors most affected by the pandemic.