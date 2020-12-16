REFILE-UPDATE 2-Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno set to be the next CEO of Spain's Sabadell, source says

(Fixes typo in headline)

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s Sabadell is set to name Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as its next Chief Executive Officer replacing Jaime Guardiola, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Sabadell declined to comment.

Bloomberg News, which first the reported the news, said that Guardiola’s departure could be announced as early as this week, with the successor set to be named shortly after, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the matter.

At the end of November, BBVA and Sabadell ended merger talks after they failed to agree on price, stalling a wave of Spanish bank tie-ups and putting Sabadell’s loss-making British lender TSB on the block.

Gonzalez-Bueno is currently a non-executive director at TSB.

The collapse of the merger talks has piled pressure on Sabadell, which was seen as the weaker partner.

