Sufficient liquidity mechanisms must exist in resolution processes - Bank of Spain

MADRID, July 5 (Reuters) - It’s necessary that sufficient liquidity mechanisms exist in banking resolution processes, Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Friday.

“We need to ensure that there are sufficient mechanisms for the provision of liquidity for the resolved entity to make the tool and the resolution process credible,” de Cos said speaking at a conference to mark the 10th anniversary of the creation of Spain’s Executive Resolution Authority (FROB).

A bank run on Spain’s Banco Popular two years ago laid bare a hole in European rules, which bar the European Central Bank from supporting a failing bank while the European Union’s Single Resolution Board organises a rescue. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day)