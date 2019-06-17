BBVA must look at accusations against former chairman to avoid reputation costs - C.Bank

MADRID, June 17 (Reuters) - Spanish bank BBVA must take a close look at accusations against its former chairman Francisco Gonzalez to avoid potential reputational costs for the lender, the Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Monday.

“It’s important that lender looks at this matter deeply and quickly in order to mitigate potential costs to its reputation,” de Cos said during a conference in Santander.

Gonzalez is part of inquiry related to contracts with a jailed ex-police chief who reports claim was hired by the bank to spy on top executives of a potential buyer, construction company Sacyr, in 2004.

Current chairman Carlos Torres said the bank is working closely with the investigation. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day)