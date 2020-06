LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Spain is set to raise 12 billion euros via the sale of a new 20-year bond later on Tuesday, a lead manager told Reuters.

Final investor demand for the bond, which will price at 28 basis points over Spain’s outstanding July 2035 bond, is over 78 billion euros, the lead manager said. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)