UPDATE 2-Spain gets record demand for 10 bln euro bond sale

(Updates to reflect deal size and concession)

By Virginia Furness and Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Spain has attracted almost 50 billion euros of orders for a new 10-year syndicated bond issue, a record for any bond sale by the sovereign, lead managers for the transaction said.

The Spanish debt agency announced a new 10-year bond sale via syndication on Monday, and launched the deal early on Tuesday, setting guide pricing of 70 basis points over mid-swaps.

The pricing was then revised in two stages to 65 basis points over mid-swaps, which suggests a yield of around 1.45 percent by Reuters calculations.

The final order book was 47 billion euros, after some investors pulled orders during the final stage, which is not unusual. The deal is set to raise 10 billion euros towards Spain’s 2019 funding, and is due to be finalised later today.

One of the lead managers said demand is already at a record level for any syndication by Spain.

DZ Bank rates strategist Christian Lenk said: “I think it’s a continuation of the strong results we have seen in the first few weeks of the new year, Portugal and Italy in particular.”

He was referring to bond issues by those two Southern European countries, which were also swamped with demand, and also generated a record level of demand in the case of Italy.

“Rates expectations and the swap spreads on offer are driving this demand,” Lenk added.

BBVA, Credit Agricole, Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan and Societe Generale are arranging the sale. Final pricing is expected later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Virginia Furness and Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Catherine Evans)