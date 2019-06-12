Spain gets over 20 bln euros of interest for 10-year bond issue ahead of launch

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Spain received over 20 billion euros of investor interest for a new 10-year bond issue even before the deal was launched, according to a lead manager, suggesting that demand is likely to prove extremely high when the deal prices later on Wednesday.

Spain plans to raise up to 6 billion euros from the syndicated bond sale, he added.

The deal was launched on Wednesday morning with initial price guidance of 37 basis points over mid-swaps, suggesting a yield of around 0.65% by Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Virginia Furness)