Spain to issue bonds due 2021, 2022, 2027 and 2066 on Thursday
November 10, 2017 / 1:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain to issue bonds due 2021, 2022, 2027 and 2066 on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spain will issue four bonds at the scheduled auction on Thursday, includes bonds due 2021, 2022, 2027 and 2066, the Treasury said on Friday.

The Jan. 31, 2021 bond has a 0.05 percent coupon, the Oct. 31, 2022 bond has a 0.45 percent coupon, the Oct. 31, 2027 bond has a 1.45 percent coupon, and the July 30, 2066, bond has a 3.45 percent coupon.

The Treasury will announce the amount it aims to raise at the auction on Monday. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick)

