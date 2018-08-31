Spain to issue bonds due 2021, 2023, 2028 and 2048 on Thursday

MADRID, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Spain plans to issue bonds due 2021, 2023, 2028 and 2048 at a scheduled auction on Thursday, the Treasury said on Friday, in the first such sale after the customary summer break.

The bonds on offer include an inflation-linked paper due Nov. 30, 2021, with a 0.3 percent coupon. It will also auction bonds due July 30, 2023, with a 0.35 percent coupon; July 30, 2028, with a 1.4 percent coupon; and Oct. 31, 2048, with a 2.7 percent coupon.

The Treasury will announce on Monday the amount it wishes to raise at the auction. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Isla Binnie)