FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi says too soon to assess any Catalonia risk
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2017 / 1:36 PM / in an hour

ECB's Draghi says too soon to assess any Catalonia risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Political events in Catalonia are significant but it is too soon to say if they will affect financial stability in the euro zone, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

It was premature to conclude that the Catalonia situation represented a financial stability risk, he told a post-policy meeting news conference.

Catalonia would likely drop out of the European Union and the euro zone if it were to secede from Spain, cutting off its banks from ECB funding.

Catalonia’s largest bank, Caixabank, said this week it had seen some deposit outflows after a vote for independence in the region on Oct. 1 that authorities in Madrid declared illegal, although it added this had since reversed.

Caixabank and Sabadell have both moved their headquarters to other Spanish regions after the vote in an attempt to calm deposit holders. (Writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.