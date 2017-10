LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Spanish debt rose on Monday to a near one-month high as investors weighed the political fallout from a violent police crackdown on an independence vote in Catalonia.

Data from IHS Markit showed that five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for Spain rose 3 basis points (bps) from Friday’s close to 66 bps, the highest level since Sept. 5 and up 12 bps from a trough of 54 bps on Sept. 19.