Bank of Spain chief recommends extending future mandates to 8 years

MADRID, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday the Spanish parliament should have a greater role in the appointment of central bank chiefs and recommended extending future governorship terms to eight years from six.

Central bank chiefs are currently appointed by prime minister.

De Cos told lawmakers that a longer mandate for top officials at the Bank of Spain, beyond the electoral cycles of politicians, is a “crucial element in reinforcing the independence of individuals and of the institution.” (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Andrei Khalip)