Spain to name first woman to senior central bank post

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s central bank governor has put forward Margarita Delgado as the next deputy governor, to replace Javier Alonso, the Bank of Spain said on Tuesday in statement.

Delgado, currently director of the banking supervision department of Bank of Spain, would be the first woman to hold such a high rank at the central bank.

The appointment comes just two months after women took most of the posts at the top of government for the first time in the country’s history when Spain’s new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez named a cabinet.

Delgado, who was selected in November of 2014 to head one of the six deputy directorates general of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) of the European Central Bank, will flank Pablo Hernandez de Cos at the helm of the Bank of Spain for the next six years.

As deputy governor of the Spanish central bank, Margarita Delgado will take a seat on the board of the SSM.

She has headed the supervision department, responsible for the former savings banks which disappeared or were bought after the crisis, since April 2013.

Delgado’s candidacy must now be backed by the economy ministry before she can be formally appointed by cabinet. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Isla Binnie, William Maclean)