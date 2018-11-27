Bonds News
November 27, 2018 / 12:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China, Spain sign export accord for Iberian ham - government sources

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China and Spain will on Wednesday sign an accord on the export of Iberian ham to China, a Spanish government source said on Tuesday, in a deal that will include internationally coveted, on-the-bone legs of Iberian pork.

The two countries will also sign a cooperation agreement between the Spanish port of Algeciras and the Chinese port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, the sources said.

These are part of a series of deals to be signed during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrives in Spain later on Tuesday for a two day visit as part of a stop off on his trip to a meeting of G20 leaders in Argentina Friday and Saturday. (Reporting by Belen Carreno; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.