MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed a four-and-a-half year jail sentence for former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Rodrigo Rato, a judicial source said.

Rato was sentenced in 2017 by Spain’s High Court for misusing company credit cards for personal expenses while he worked at lender Bankia. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado Editing by Julien Toyer)