Spanish police arrest two for selling drugs to finance race war

MADRID (Reuters) - Two men were arrested for selling drugs to buy weapons to plan a future race war, Spanish police said on Sunday, following a more than year-long investigation.

The men, who were not named, intended to buy weapons and create “isolated white supremacist groups”, police said.

In a raid, police found a Nazi flag and other white supremacist symbols.

Officers also discovered messages made by the suspects on social media that praised Brenton Tarrant, an Australian who shot dead 51 Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March 2019.

“In messages on the internet, they expressed the intention to get arms and prepare what they called a race war with the intention to carry out some form of attack,” a police statement said.

The men appeared in court in Lleida in Catalonia to face charges of race hate crimes, possession of arms and explosives, support for racist terrorism and offences against public health. They were released on bail.

The arrests were carried out in Ronda in Andalusia and Pamplona in northwestern Spain on Dec. 10, police said.

The investigation had begun in September, 2019, following two other arrests made in Lleida in Catalonia.