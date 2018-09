MADRID, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has accepted an invitation from the Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel to visit the country, a spokeswoman for the Spanish government said on Tuesday.

It would mark the first official visit to Cuba for a Spanish Prime Minister in over 30 years. (Reporting by Belen Carreno; writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Julien Toyer)