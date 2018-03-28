Spain to issue up to 5 bln eur in T-bills, 4 bonds next week

MADRID, March 28 (Reuters) - Spain plans to issue between 4 billion euros ($5 billion) and 5 billion euros in T-bills on Tuesday, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

The Treasury also said it would issue four bonds at a scheduled auction next Thursday (April 5), including an inflation-linked bond due 2027.

The inflation-linked bond is due November 30, 2027 and has a 0.65 percent coupon.

The other bonds on offer include paper due January 31, 2021, with a 0.05 percent coupon, April 30, 2028, with a 1.4 percent coupon and October 31, 2048, with a 2.7 percent coupon.

The Treasury will announce the amount it aims to raise at next Thursday’s bond auction on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8062 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick)