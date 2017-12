MADRID, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Spain will issue between 5.5 billion euros and 7.5 billion euros ($6.49 billion - $8.84 billion) in debt this week, the Treasury said on Monday.

The Treasury will issue between 2.5 billion euros and 3.5 billion euros at an auction of 3- and 9-month T-bills on Tuesday.

On Thursday, it will aim to sell between 3 billion euros and 4 billion euros in three bonds maturing in 2021, 2027 and 2032. ($1 = 0.8480 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick)