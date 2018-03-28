Spain's debt-to-GDP ratio falls to 98.3 pct in Q4- c.bank

MADRID, March 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s debt as a ratio of its gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 98.3 percent in the fourth quarter, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday, down from a quarter earlier when it reported debt at 98.5 percent of economic output.

According to the Spanish government, debt-to-GDP stood at 98.4 percent at end-2017. It aims to cut debt to 97.7 percent of its economic output in 2018 and to 95.4 percent in 2019.

The Bank of Spain on Wednesday revised its figure for the third quarter from an original 98.7 percent. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Angus Berwick)