Struggling Spanish supermarket chain DIA considering capital increase

MADRID, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Spanish supermarket chain DIA said on Wednesday it was considering raising capital, two days after its dwindling stock crashed out of Spain’s blue-chip market index.

With its discount model suffering since Spain emerged from recession, DIA’s stock has plunged 90 percent this year and was suspended from trading on Wednesday.

Before making a decision on a capital increase, DIA has signed a standby underwriting agreement with Morgan Stanley for 600 million euros ($680 million), under which the bank will undertake to place or buy shares, DIA said in a statement.

The company also spelled out that it is considering selling its Clarel cleaning and cosmetics operation, for which it previously said it would “explore strategic options”.