Spain's govt approves 120 mln euro aid package for Duro Felguera

MADRID, March 9 (Reuters) - Spain approved a 120 million euro ($142.68 million) state aid package for Duro Felguera as part of a program to help companies strugglng financially due to the pandemic, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

Engineering firm Duro Felguera is the second Spanish company to benefit from the program after the government approved a 475 million euro package for airline Air Europa late last year.