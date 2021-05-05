Spain favours reforming EU budget deficit rules, minister says

MADRID, May 5 (Reuters) - Spain is in favour of reforming European Union fiscal straightjacket rules that set a maximum of 3% of gross domestic product for member states’ budget deficit, the economy minister said on Wednesday.

The rule has been suspended until 2022 to allow countries extra fiscal firepower to increase spending to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Spanish government considers that we must revise these rules before we emerge from the extraordinary situation generated by the pandemic,” Nadia Calvino told a news conference. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen)