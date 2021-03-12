Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Spain approves 11 bln-euro aid package for pandemic-hit companies

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 12 (Reuters) - The Spanish cabinet approved on Friday an 11 billion euro ($13.1 billion) relief package for small- and medium-sized companies to help them weather the COVID-19 pandemic-induced crisis, including 7 billion in direct aid, the government said.

The package will also include 3 billion euros to be implemented through voluntary debt restructurings of state-backed loans granted by banks to companies hit by the pandemic - many of them in the key tourism sector - and 1 billion euros will come in the form of capital injections.

Debt write-offs will be a measure of last resort, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

$1 = 0.8389 euros Reporting by Belen Carreno, Emma Pinedo, Jesus Aguado, writing by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up