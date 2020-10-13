Spain plans bill to force disclosure of crypto-currency holdings

MADRID, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Spain’s government is preparing a bill to oblige owners of crypto currencies to disclose their holdings and any gains booked on the assets, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

The new regulations will form part of a broader package of legislation aimed at cracking down on tax fraud, she said after the weekly cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)