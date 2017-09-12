FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's June deficit, minus town halls, hits 2.32 pct of GDP
September 12, 2017

Spain's June deficit, minus town halls, hits 2.32 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s public deficit, not including town halls, was 2.32 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in June, up from 1.59 percent of GDP registered to May, the budget ministry said on Tuesday.

The deficit figure included the central government, regions and social security but not financial aid granted to the country’s lenders.

Spain aims to shrink its public deficit to 3.1 percent of GDP in 2017, under goals agreed with Brussels, from 4.54 percent reached in 2016 - the first time since the financial crisis it was within its target. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Isla Binnie)

