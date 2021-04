MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Friday she expected the budget deficit this year to be equivalent to 8.4% of gross domestic product, down from 11% in 2020.

Montero set the deficit target for 2022 at 5%. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Belén Carreño and Nathan Allen, editing by Andrei Khalip)