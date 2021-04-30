UPDATE 1-Spain ups 2021 budget deficit estimate to 8.4% of GDP

(Adds quote, details and forecasts until 2024)

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - The Spanish government upped its budget deficit estimate for this year to 8.4% of gross domestic product from 7.7%, still an improvement on 2020’s 11-year high of 11%, after the economy shrank in the first quarter due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero also told a news conference on Friday the gap should further narrow in 2022 to 5% and then to 4% in 2023 as the fiscal situation is likely to improve with the pandemic ebbing.

“The deficit reduction is especially significant in 2022 because of two factors: the recovery of activity, and the end of the health emergency will mean a reduction of stimulus” measures, she said.

The country’s public debt should edge lower this year to 119.5% from 120% in 2020, and then gradually fall to 112.1% in 2024. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Belén Carreño and Nathan Allen, editing by Andrei Khalip)