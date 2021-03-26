Spain's GDP fell slightly less than expected in 2020, still worst on record

MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s coronavirus-battered economy shrank by 10.8% in 2020, official data showed on Friday, in a marginally less severe contraction than the previously reported 11% but still the worst annual decline on record.

The data showed a weaker than expected fourth quarter with a 0% variation from the third, compared with a flash estimate for 0.4% growth and following a 16.4% quarterly jump in the third quarter. (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Belén Carreño Editing by Ingrid Melander)