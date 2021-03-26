UPDATE 1-Spanish GDP stagnated in Q4, despite less severe 2020 contraction

(Adds detail, refocuses on Q4)

MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s coronavirus-battered economy did not grow in the fourth quarter as restrictions to curb a second wave of infection weighed on private consumption, official data showed on Friday, revising down a preliminary estimate for slight growth.

The data showed a 0% variation in output between the fourth quarter and the third, compared with a flash estimate for 0.4% growth and following a higher-than-expected 17.1% quarterly jump in the third quarter.

Still, public spending supported the economy in last quarter and it did not enter negative territory. Investment also showed some resilience in the last three months of the year, according to the National Statistics Offica data.

The statistics office revised Q3 GDP to 17.1% from a previous 16.4% reading.

On an annual basis, gross domestic product shrank by 10.8% in 2020, in a marginally less severe contraction than the previously reported 11% but still the worst annual decline on record.

Limits on non-essential businesses and travel restrictions to curb a third wave of infections at the start of 2021 have prompted Spain’s central bank to scale back its forecast for this year to 6% from 6.8%.

The bank expects a 0.4% contraction in the first quarter, while Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said earlier this week that economic indicators were giving mixed signals so far this year.