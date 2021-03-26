UPDATE 2-Spain GDP stagnated in Q4 amid COVID curbs, threatening 2021 recovery

(Adds details)

MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s economy did not grow in the fourth quarter as coronavirus restrictions tipped private consumption to a record annual low, revised data showed on Friday, potentially souring the outlook for a recovery in 2021.

But investment showed some resilience and agriculture was the star performer, ending the last quarter with a strong rebound and emerging as the only sector to post annual growth in 2020.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) data showed a 0% variation in economic output between the fourth quarter and the third, compared with a flash estimate for 0.4% growth and following a 17.1% rally in the third quarter when a strict lockdown was lifted.

The third quarter figure was revised up from a previous 16.4% reading.

Public spending supported the economy in the last quarter and it did not enter negative territory, helping Spain outperform the eurozone as a whole, which contracted 0.7% according to a flash estimate.

Services continued to struggle, with the retail, transport and hospitality sector contracting 21.6% compared with the same period in 2019.

With much of the world’s population facing travel restrictions, Spain’s vital tourism industry, which accounted for more than a tenth of GDP before the pandemic, has been hit hard and a recovery remains a distant prospect.

Foreign tourism to Spain plunged 80% last year to 19 million visitors - its lowest in half a century.

On an annual basis, gross domestic product shrank by 10.8% in 2020, in a marginally less severe contraction than the previously reported 11% but still the worst annual decline on record.

Spain imposed more restrictions to tame a third wave of infections at the beginning of 2021, denting early optimism for a strong recovery and prompting Spain’s central bank to scale back its forecast for this year to 6% from 6.8%.

The central bank expects a 0.4% contraction in the first quarter, while Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said earlier this week that economic indicators were giving mixed signals so far this year. (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Belén Carreño Editing by Ingrid Melander and Nick Macfie)