Economic News

Spanish April industrial prices post biggest surge in 36 years, energy soars 33%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Industrial prices in Spain soared 12.8% year-on-year in April, the biggest increase since June 1984, hiked by a 33% jump of energy prices, the Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Tuesday.

The monthly variation of the Industrial Prices Index rose for a fourth month in a row as it gained 2.9%, mainly because of a 14% the energy price jump.

The April industrial prices jump comes as 12-month Spanish inflation already stood at 2.2%, its highest level since late 2018. Industrial price variation generally partly percolate into consumer prices with some delay. (Report by Michael Susin; Editing by Inti Landauro; Editing by Alison Williams)

