Spain industrial output falls 1.6% y/y in October

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Dec 9 (Reuters) - Spain’s calendar-adjusted industrial output contracted 1.6% year-on-year in October, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.

The contraction is narrower than the 2.6% analysts polled by Reuters had expected as the country’s companies struggled with the effects of COVID-19 restrictions on the economic activity.

INE revised September data to a 3.1% contraction from a previous 3.4% decline. (Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Inti Landauro)