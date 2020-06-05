UPDATE 1-Spain's industrial output nosedived in April as lockdown hit

Healthcare
June 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s calendar-adjusted industrial output registered its worst contraction ever in April because of a government-imposed lockdown to contain the coronavirus, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday.

Production contracted 33.6% in April year-on-year, INE said on Friday, while it also revised the March contraction to 13.7% year-on-year, from a previous 12.2%.

This April’s year-on-year drop was the steepest since records began in 1976. Prior to that, the worst was a 28.4% contraction in March 2009 during a global economic crisis.

The government-imposed state of emergency led to the closure of many factories from mid-March. Restrictions have been gradually lifted since May. (Reporting by Maria Gonçalves and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

