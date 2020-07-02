Spain's June jobless rises by 0.13% m/m to 3.86 Mln as coronavirus lockdown ends

July 2 (Reuters) - The number of people in Spain registering as jobless rose by 0.13% in June from a month earlier, or by 5,017 people, leaving 3.86 million people out of work as the coronavirus lockdown was lifted, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Thursday.

The number of registered jobless people had risen in May by 0.68%. Overall there were 847,197 more jobless people in June than in the same month a year ago. A net 99,906 jobs were lost in June, even though the lockdown was gradually lifted during the month. (Reporting by André Vitor Tavares)