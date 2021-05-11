Spain extends maturities on some state-backed loans

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - The Spanish government approved on Tuesday an extension of the maturities of some state-backed loans as part of a package to support mid-sized companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said.

The cabinet also approved a code of good practice that banks are encouraged to implement under a previously-announced 3-billion-euro debt restructuring plan, she said (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Andrei Khalip)